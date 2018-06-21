Vancouver Carpet Cleaner Offers Tips for Homes with Pets

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --As a Vancouver carpet cleaner, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean get that pets are a part of many people's lives. To help homeowners, they have released a blog of tips and tricks for easy cleanup that will keep rugs and carpets in tiptop shape.



For more, go to: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/vancouver-carpet-cleaning-carpet-care-for-homes-with-pets



Pet owners should be aware that homes with pets need to be vacuumed frequently to keep pet hair and dander out of rugs. Urine must always be handled quickly before a stain (and smell) sets. There are several time-tested options, but a solution of water and detergent, vinegar, and ammonia is a quick and easy way to deal with the problem.



If the mess is solid, an organic cleaner with enzymes is another good choice, and there are many excellent options that will clean, sanitize, and deodorize. In this case, a little scrubbing might be necessary after the solids have been removed, but remember to be gentle.



A good tip is to look for cleaning products with the CRI Seal of Approval, as they are specially designed for pet stains and odours. Generally, stains should be blotted rather than scrubbed—but it's usually best to follow the instructions on the label of the cleanser.



Remember, even with diligent care, a home with pets will likely require professional cleaning once or twice a year to really sterilize and deodorize. For DIYers, remember to stay clear of steam cleaning, which can set urine stains and make a room smell—instead, opt for a wet vac and rinse with cool water.



For jobs that require the professional touch, the team at Angelo's Carpet Cleaning are ready to provide expert care for all kinds of rugs. Request a free quote today—and don't forget to check their website for special seasonal offers.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their technicians are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to perform the cleaning at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products.



For more information, log on to http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call 604-421-1855.



Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo Di Pomponio

angelosfabriclean@shaw.ca

Company Website: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/