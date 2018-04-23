Vancouver Carpet Cleaner Reveals the Art of Upholstery Cleaning

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --Vancouver carpet cleaner Angelo Di Pomponio has built his business on fabric. More specifically, he's built his business around understanding the best way to clean it. Whether it's wine on the couch, crayon on the rug, or blood on the ottoman, the secret to successful upholstery cleaning is understanding the unique composition and make-up of different fabrics.



Every piece of upholstered furniture requires special care. After all, the fabric, its qualities, and how it was made can determine if a dab of spot remover loosens the stain—or the colour. But while fabrics such as silk, wool, cotton, and velvet often require more care and attention, the team at Angelo's offers care at the same price point as when working with more durable, synthetic fabrics.



With nearly 30 years of experience, fabric analysis is just part of the cleaning process at Angelo's FabriClean. Technicians will test fabrics to determine the proper way to clean them before getting started. As mentioned, it's very important to consider fabric construction, fibre content, and dye stability in order to choose the safest, most effective method of cleaning.



Besides using industrial-strength tools and tough yet gentle cleansers to disinfect and clean, Angelo's FabriClean also offers many special upholstery cleaning treatments including:



- Spot and stain removal

- Sanitizing and deodorizing

- DuPont Stain Guard

- Pet odour treatment

- Disinfecting treatment

- Steam/ Dry cleaning



Angelo's experience and judgment in selecting the most effective cleaning treatments makes them especially suitable for the care of antique furniture. After evaluating and analyzing the pieces, technicians can implement cleaning solutions that will restore the beautiful aesthetic of upholstery, whether it's an everyday piece or a cherished heirloom.



Before cleaning any piece of upholstery at home, remember to conduct a discreet spot check. However, for special pieces, contacting a professional is always advised. Call 604-421-1855 to request a quote today.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their technicians are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to perform the cleaning at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products.



