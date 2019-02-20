Vancouver Carpet Cleaner Reveals Costly Carpet Cleaning Mistakes to Avoid

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --At Angelo's FabriClean, the Vancouver carpet cleaners are always out to help homeowners keep their spaces clean and spotless. Since hiring a carpet cleaner isn't for everyday upkeep, the technicians at Angelo's have some tips for those going the DIY route. There are three costly carpet cleaning mistakes that commonly occur—and these are outlined on a recent company blog. For more, go to: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/costly-carpet-cleaning-mistakes-to-avoid



As the blog states, there are three common ways to accidentally cause damage during a DIY carpet cleaning. These include:



1. Too much shampoo

2. Too much water

3. Furniture staining



Using too much shampoo doesn't seem like an issue—until you understand the problem. While some enthusiasts may see this as a solution to get the carpet extra-clean and fresh, any residue left on the fibres will turn the carpet into a dirt magnet that ends up more difficult to clean in the future.



This leads to the next problem, which is using too much water. There are carpets that will bleed or discolour when exposed to too much water. However, the real problem is leaving an excess of water in the pad or backing, which can lead to mould and mildew, along with a terrible dank smell.



The final problem is one that many people don't often think about. Many professional carpet cleaners may put bits of foam, plastic or cardboard squares under the legs of furniture. Many assume this is to protect the furniture from the wet carpet, but it's really the other way around. Stains and paint from furniture can bleed, leaving carpets discoloured in a way that's almost impossible to remove.



Opting to self-clean carpets does no good if they ultimately end up in worse shape in the process. Remember to follow all instructions on cleaning machines and products. When in doubt, call the carpet cleaning experts at Angelo's FabriClean.



