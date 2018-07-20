Vancouver Carpet Cleaner Warns Some Types of Carpet Cleaning Can Irritate Allergy Sufferers

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2018 --As a Vancouver-based team of carpet cleaners with over 25 years of experience, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean are familiar with all methods of carpet cleaning, as well as their advantages and disadvantages. For allergy and asthma sufferers, they warn there are some types of carpet cleaning that are best avoided. For more, go to: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/vancouver-carpet-cleaning-what-to-avoid-this-allergy-season



Most allergy sufferers are already aware that some kinds of solvents can irritate their condition. Consequently, they may opt for Vancouver carpet cleaners that offer a natural or fragrance-free option. In this article, the team at Angelo's want to raise awareness that in some cases the actual method of carpet cleaning can be an irritant.



Often what is referred to as steam cleaning is, in fact, a process known as hot water extraction. For those allergic to mould or dust mites, it's important to keep the room humidity low to avoid these problems. But wet cleaning methods will get below the surface fibres and dampen the carpet pad as well, taking longer to dry and giving mould and mildew time to find a grip if the room isn't properly ventilated or the humidity is too high.



Hot water extraction can also have problems beyond allergens. It may leave behind a chemical residue, and some furniture may end up staining the carpets with dyes (or even rust if there is exposed metal). In short, unless it's a very dry and warm day, carpet cleaning that relies on hot water extraction can have its drawbacks.



It's important to consult the carpet cleaning professionals before having any carpet cleaned. Professionals will take the room and ventilation into account before they even start. Proper cleaning using quality cleaning products, along with moisture control, can suppress bacterial and fungal growth.



Contact Angelo's Carpet Cleaning in Vancouver today and learn more about how high steam extraction provides deep-cleaning that's friendly to allergy and asthma suffers.



