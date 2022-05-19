Vancouver Carpet Cleaners Extend Carpet Life by Harnessing the Power of All-Natural Steam Extraction

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2022 --The team at Angelo's FabriClean has offered their Vancouver carpet cleaning service for almost 30 years. One of the secrets to their success is using the right tools for the right job, and when it comes to modern carpet cleaning all-natural steam extraction is a tough method to beat. For more, go to https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/carpet-cleaning



It's a given that all carpets get dirty with time. But who do you call when the vacuum cleaner just isn't doing the trick? Truth be told there are many excellent Vancouver carpet cleaning services—at many different price points. Why is this the case? What's the difference?



There are a few considerations when hiring a carpet cleaner. Pricing is usually based on experience and raw costs—elements like equipment and cleansers. Old, outdated equipment isn't going to yield the best results, and cheap cleansers can be filled with overpowering fragrances and synthetic toxins that are potentially harmful to children and pets.



That's why the team at Angelo's FabriClean has opted for all-natural steam extraction and gentle, eco-friendly cleansers that are safe and non-toxic. Their super-heated steam extraction system effectively reaches deep into carpet fibres, lifting away allergens, mould, and, pet scents. The conscientious use of water provided with their expert technique not only prevents wastage—it minimizes the likelihood of bacterial and fungal growth, which can destroy carpets and rugs.



When considering Vancouver carpet cleaning, it's best to opt for a service that follows industry-leading cleaning protocols. By combining excellent equipment and technique with safe, effective products, the team at Angelo's FabriClean works to extend the life of rugs and carpets through a high-quality service that's competitively priced.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



