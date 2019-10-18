Vancouver Carpet Cleaners Offer 3 Tips for Cleaner Carpets

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2019 --As a team of Vancouver carpet cleaners, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean know that carpets get dirty despite the best efforts. But after carpets have been professionally cleaned, there are a few tricks to help maintain that clean, fresh feeling. For more, go to: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/Vancouver-Carpet-Cleaners-3-Tips-for-a-Cleaner-Summer



Summer is always a brutal time for carpets. Besides having the kids home all day, visiting guests and a general increase of in-and-out traffic can really add up. Scheduling a fall carpet cleaning makes sense for many homes, and it's possible to prolong the effects with a few simple tricks.



First, implement a shoes-off rule. This is an easy way to reduce the amount of dirt and debris tracked inside the house. For in-home parties, ask guests to remove their shoes. This small rule can spare carpets a lot of damage, especially at large gatherings.



Vacuuming at least once a week will help remove dust, debris, and allergens from rugs and carpets. If odours are a problem, sprinkling a spoonful of baking soda on the carpet before vacuuming will neutralize and absorb smells. Vacuum more frequently if a lot of guests have been visiting.



Finally, use area rugs and runners. Besides adding colour and texture to the home, area rugs and runners actively shield carpets from dirt and debris. Additionally, if rugs get dirty or damaged, they are easier (and cheaper) to clean and replace. Runners in the hall can be especially useful for reducing wear in high traffic areas. Simply placing a doormat near entrances can remove a lot of dust and debris from shoes, which means it's not going to end up in the carpets.



With a little maintenance and effort, the Vancouver carpet cleaners at Angelo's keep carpets, rugs, and upholstery fresh and clean, so book a fall carpet cleaning in Vancouver and use these tips to enjoy cleaner, fresher carpets all winter long.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, log on to https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo Di Pomponio

Company Website: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/