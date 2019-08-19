Vancouver Carpet Cleaners Share the Secret Life of Rugs

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --Like all Vancouver carpet cleaners, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean advise having rugs (and carpets) cleaned professionally at least once a year. That patch of material might seem unassuming lying harmlessly on the floor, but a lot is going on that the eye just can't see—and it can have an impact on health. For more, go to: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/Vancouver-Carpet-Cleaners-Reveal-the-Secret-Life-of-Rugs



Rugs have long been a luxurious flooring option, adding warmth, colour, and texture to the home. However, they can quickly become host to a whole pile of germs, bacteria, particles and other organisms. Over the course of a single year, several kilograms of dirt can be tracked inside. Regular vacuuming takes care of a lot of this—but what about the other stuff?



If a pet is present, it's likely that shedding and dander will end up embedded in rug and carpet fibres. This is in addition to the skin flakes and all the very human elements that can end up in carpeting if children are around. And all these components create a veritable buffet for microorganisms like dust mites, fleas, and ticks, which can feed freely and create their own secret life inside the home.



Philip Tierno Jr., Ph.D., a microbiologist and immunologist at New York University Langone Medical Center and author of The Secret Life of Germs, found in his research that every carpet contains about 200,000 bacteria per square inch—that's 4,000 times dirtier than a toilet seat.



One of the best ways to eradicate these pests is by exposing them to extreme temperatures (about 105°C/221 °F). That's why a hot water steam extraction is one of the most effective methods for cleaning dirty carpets and rugs.



Steam cleaning is also effective at removing all the other components that can work their way into homes and carpets. This includes allergens and pollens, mould, and various forms of viruses and bacteria, which can result in illness—or make life a living purgatory for allergy sufferers.



If it's time to schedule a rug cleaning in Vancouver, Angelo's FabriClean (formerly of Woodwards In-Home Cleaning) can clean almost any type of area rug, from valuable Persian and antique Oriental rugs to domestic olefin and viscose rugs. While not all rugs can be steam cleaned (sometimes hand washing is necessary), the technicians at Angelo's will work to restore the natural beauty and remove (or drastically reduce) any unwanted guests.



To schedule a rug cleaning in Vancouver or to request an estimate, visit Angelo's FabriClean at https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/deals or call (604) 421-1855.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, log on to https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo Di Pomponio

angelosfabriclean@shaw.ca

Company Website: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/