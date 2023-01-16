Vancouver Carpet Cleaning Company Offers Tips to Extend the Life of Carpets

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2023 --As a Vancouver carpet cleaning company, the professionals at Angelo's FabriClean understand how easy it is for carpets and rugs to become dirty and worn, especially after a holiday season full of visitors. Extending the life of carpets and rugs takes a little know-how and support. Read on for some easy care tips from the carpet cleaners at Angelo's FabriClean. For more, go to https://inhomecleaning.ca/carpet-cleaning



As professional carpet cleaners, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean are fully trained and experienced in the proper techniques to clean, deodorize, sanitize, and protect rugs and carpets. Homeowners hoping to extend their flooring investments don't need to take drastic measures. Rather, it's consistent care that will have the most impact. To dramatically extend the life of beautiful rugs and carpets, the Vancouver Carpet Cleaning Company recommends the following:



Routine vacuuming



Try to vacuum at least once a week. Invest in the best cleaner possible—remember to vacuum in two directions and go slowly to maximize the dust, crumbs and debris caught by the vacuum.



Carpet stain removal



Many excellent carpet stain removers exist on the market today. Do a little research and find one that works with whatever carpets exist in the home. If a stain occurs, it's essential to remove it before it sets. Follow all product instructions and remember—blot, never rub.



Freshen and deodorize



Rugs are made of fibres, which tend to absorb odour. Deodorizing occasionally will help keep the home clean and fresh. There are many excellent products, but baking soda is a proven inexpensive and convenient odour absorber. Sprinkle liberally over carpets and rugs. Wait for a bit, then vacuum. Repeat if desired.



Schedule Professional Carpet Cleaning



Professional carpet cleaners use proprietary cleaning techniques and solutions to remove stains, spills, and general dirt and debris from the carpet. Schedule a session once or twice a year to take advantage of industrial-strength equipment capable of reaching the deep-set particles and sediments that cause carpets and rugs to fray over time.



Professional carpet cleaning involves judgment in conjunction with the knowledge of several different cleaning techniques and cleansers. As a Vancouver carpet cleaning company, Angelo's FabriClean, offers industry-leading cleaning protocols as well as additional services such as carpet deodorizers, disinfectants, and stain-guarding protectants to ensure excellent results.



