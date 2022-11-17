Vancouver Carpet Cleaning Services: Tricks to Prolong the Life of a Carpet

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 --Carpets are one of the most functional parts of the home. While they provide warmth, comfort, and aesthetic beauty, they are highly trafficked, which can leave them subject to considerable wear and tear. Fortunately, there are a few tricks that can prolong the life of a carpet or rug—and keep them looking beautiful, too. For more, go to: https://inhomecleaning.ca/carpet-cleaning



As a Vancouver carpet-cleaning service, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean are fully trained and experienced in the proper cleaning, deodorizing, and protecting of all carpets and rugs. A lot of preserving and protecting carpets comes down to common sense and routine week-to-week maintenance that can be performed by homeowners. For example:



- Regular vacuuming to remove superficial dirt

- Placing mats and rugs in high-traffic areas

- Leaving shoes at the door to avoid tracking dirt

- Rearranging heavy furniture to mitigate wear and change the flow of foot traffic

- Treating spills and stains immediately

- Using protectants

- Regularly scheduling deep cleaning by professional Vancouver carpet cleaners



It might seem if homeowners are following all other advice, deep cleaning shouldn't be necessary. However, professional cleaners have the tools and techniques to remove dirt nestled in the deepest layers of the carpet. Over time, these embedded particles can wear at fibres, causing carpets to fray and fade.



Angelo's FabriClean uses proprietary cleaning techniques and solutions to remove deeply set stains, spills, and general dirt and debris from carpets to improve air quality and restore cleanliness to the home. As a sustainably-oriented team, technicians rely on eco-friendly cleansers that are completely safe and non-toxic, making Angelo's a safe choice for homes with children and pets.



For homeowners hoping to reap long-term value from their flooring investment, it just takes a little effort, along with the occasional support of a specialized carpet cleaning team that understands how to leverage different techniques to achieve the best results for different carpets and rugs.



For professional Vancouver carpet cleaning services anywhere in the lower mainland, connect with Angelo's FabriClean to schedule a session.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



