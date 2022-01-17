Vancouver Carpet Cleaning: What Makes Steam Extraction So Hot

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2022 --Steam extraction vs shampooing is a hot topic, at least in the world of carpet cleaning. While the two terms are often used interchangeably, they refer to different processes. The Vancouver carpet cleaning team at Angelo's FabriClean uses steam extraction as their method of choice because it thoroughly cleans carpets without saturating them. For more, go to https://inhomecleaning.ca/carpet-cleaning



The technicians at Angelo's FabriClean are fully trained and experienced in all aspects of cleaning, deodorizing, and protecting carpets. They use industrial-strength high-pressure steam-extraction equipment that shoots a gentle detergent combined with super-hot steam deep into carpet fibres, loosening debris and freshening the carpet before lifting away the dirt.



High-pressure steam cleaning effectively deals with most stains, dirt, and debris and can remove allergens and pests. Moreover, because the carpets aren't saturated like with the old shampooers—they dry quickly, with far less risk of developing mould and mildew.



As part of their service, the Vancouver carpet cleaners at Angelo's use eco-friendly detergents made from highly effective, non-toxic ingredients that are safe around children and pets. In combination with the stream extraction process, it's an effective way to clean up stains, spills, general dirt and debris, improving air quality and restoring cleanliness to the home.



Like any industry, proper carpet cleaning involves professional judgment in conjunction with different cleaning techniques and tools. For Vancouver carpet cleaning, Angelo's is cleaning up thanks to industry-leading cleaning protocols and additional services such as carpet deodorizers, disinfectants, and stain guarding protectants to consistently deliver excellent results.



The team at Angelo's serves Vancouver (inc. North & West Vancouver), the Fraser Valley (South Surrey, White Rock, Langley, and surrounding areas). To get steamed (in a good way), contact Angelo's FabriClean.



