Mew + Company Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver Chartered Accountants Highlight the Importance of Trust and Estate Planning

Vancouver chartered accountants advise that trust and estate planning is vital to ensure capital is preserved for future generations

 

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2018 --As a firm of chartered accountants in Vancouver, Mew + Company provides advice and guidance to help clients of all sizes navigate the ever-changing tax landscape.

While most clients are generally tax-savvy, estate planning is a tool that is generally underutilized. Good estate planning is key to ensuring that capital stays with beneficiaries rather than the tax man. For more, go to: https://www.mewco.ca/personal-tax-accounting-services/trust-and-estate-planning/

Effective estate planning is key to ensuring that a client's interests are protected. As experienced trust and estate accountants, the team at Mew + Company are focused on preserving hard-earned capital using tax planning strategies that reduce long-term tax burden.

Issues Estate Planning Can Address:
- Minimizing taxes during retirement and upon death
- Clarifying your goals and preparing a will
- Recommending adequate life insurance to deal with taxes upon death
- Preparing tax filings after death
- Creating a testamentary trust
- Ensuring the financial welfare of the surviving spouse

As a business matures, the chartered professional accountants at Mew + Company can provide the expertise and advice necessary to protect the wealth their clients have spent a lifetime accumulating. With the right guidance, it's possible to ensure that the fruits of your labours are preserved for future generations to enjoy.

To speak to a Vancouver chartered accountant and learn more about Tax and Estate Planning, call 604 688 9198.

About Mew + Company Chartered Professional Accountants
Mew + Company, Vancouver, is an ideal solution to the taxation problem. With a simple philosophy of building long-lasting customer relationships, the company has been serving corporate clients in a variety of fields—including restaurants, real estate, retail, and the service industry. Investing in their specialist services will undoubtedly be fruitful for all kinds of clients.

To learn more about Mew + Company and discuss their services, log on to https://www.mewco.ca

Lilly Woo, CPA, CA, CFE, CFP
Mew + Company Chartered Professional Accountants
604-688-9198
Company Website: https://www.mewco.ca

Source: Mew + Company Chartered Professional Accountants
Posted Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 11:24 AM CDT - Permalink

 