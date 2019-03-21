Vancouver Commercial Fencing Company Shares Tips for Spring Cleaning Chain-Link

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2019 --Strong and durable, chain-link fencing has long been the popular choice when it comes to commercial fencing in Vancouver. However, according to the installation and repair professionals, over time it can become dull and discoloured, as well as overrun with weeds. That's why the professionals at QS Fencing Ltd. published a blog with some tips for spring cleaning a chain-link fence. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/



The article starts by advising a general clean up. Remove any debris, weeds, or vegetation around the fence. It should be easier to remove the dried remains in the spring, rather than deal with living growth in the summer or fall. Pick away or use a brush or broom to scrub anything caught within the wires. A power washer or garden hose with a spray attachment will allow you to rinse off debris that might have built up at the bottom.



While aluminum is naturally rust-resistant, the article reminds the reader that the galvanizing surface does wear-off over time and that aluminum rust tends to show up as a powdery white or grey coating. Be mindful of cleaning these spots to prevent further damage.



It's advisable to use steel wool or sandpaper to scrape away any rust stains on the fence's surface. In small crevices, it might be necessary to use a Dremel sanding bit to reach them. Another option for removing rust is naval jelly. Apply it with a paintbrush, let it sit, and wipe the jelly off using a damp cloth.



The article outlines a couple of other useful methods for cleaning up rust—one that relies on vinegar and one which is a mixture of popular household ingredients.



If fence repairs are required due to incidents like falling branches or ground erosion, the article recommends calling in the professionals. QS Fencing offers all kinds of services related to commercial fencing in Vancouver. Call 604-345-5145 for a free estimate on fencing repair or construction services.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: http://www.qsfencing.ca