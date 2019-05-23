Vancouver Consultants Specialize in Business Immigration

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2019 --As an immigration firm in Vancouver, the team at Racer Immigration knows that immigrants contribute to Canada in all sorts of ways. While the federal entrepreneur and investor visas are no longer available, there are still routes for skilled workers as well as business people who can create jobs and stimulate the economy. An immigration consultant can explore the best option to help entrepreneurs immigrate to Canada. These include



- The Self-Employed Visa

- The Start-Up Visa

- The Provincial Nominee Program for Business



For example, the self-employed visa pertains to those people who have experience in the Arts, Sports, and Cultural fields and who will bring their expertise to further enrich Canada in those fields. Important selection criteria will be related to experience within the 5-year period preceding the date of application, language skills in French or English, education, and adaptability to the Canadian way of life. Furthermore, if individuals want to purchase a farm in Canada, you need at least 2 years of farm management experience.



Qualifying for a start-up visa requires the support of an angel investor who will fund an idea, while requirements for the Provincial Nomination Program (PNP) vary province by province. The consultants at Racer Immigration in Vancouver can provide guidance about PNPs in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.



To learn more about business immigration to Canada, please contact Racer Immigration Consulting Inc. to speak to an experienced immigration consultant in Vancouver.



Racer Immigration in Vancouver is a full-service immigration and business consulting firm that assesses the best possible way for clients to immigrate to Canada. They can assist and represent people in the event of serious immigration problems or work with employers who need support in the processing of LMIA or searching for foreign skilled workers.



