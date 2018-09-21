Vancouver CoolSculpting Clinic Offers Non-Surgical Body Sculpting and Fat Reduction

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --At her CoolSculpting clinic in Vancouver, Dr. Roz Kamani offers treatments that make sure unwanted fat is gone for good. In September and October, she's offering a special promotion for people curious about fat freezing, better known as CoolSculpting. For more, go to: http://rozkamani.com/services-treatments/aesthetics/cool-sculpting/



CoolSculpting is a world-renowned medical technology that uses controlled cooling to get rid of unwanted fat. It is specifically designed to target localized pockets of tough subcutaneous fat. In other words, it's an effective spot treatment for problem areas like love handles, belly fat, banana rolls, bra bulges, etc.



The process works on both men and women. Developed by Harvard University researchers, CoolSculpting destroys fat cells through a process known as cryolipolysis—or fat freezing. The strategic application of extreme cooling causes adipocyte fat cells to crystallize and break down. After a while, they're eliminated through natural body processes. The remaining fat cells then condense, and the treated area(s) gradually shrink over several weeks.



CoolSculpting is now the world's #1 non-invasive fat-reduction procedure. It's a safe and proven way to sculpt the body without surgery or downtime. Dr. Kamani can treat any area between the chin to the visceral knee. There is no surgery, no needles, and little to no downtime." And as a medical doctor, she's always on hand to ensure clients are getting the safest, most comfortable experience possible.



Complimentary consultations with Dr. Kamani are available to clients who want to learn more about the process and create a proper treatment plan.



For anyone considering surgery to sculpt and refine their appearance, CoolSculpting may be a better, safer option. Learn more about CoolSculpting in Vancouver by contacting Dr. Kamani's clinic at 604-222-9998.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



