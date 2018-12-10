Vancouver CoolSculpting Offers Fat Reduction This November

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2018 --Having a double-chin isn't uncommon. Triggered by factors that range from weight gain to the age-induced loss of collagen, tough submental fat (the pocket of fat under the chin) can make an appearance as early as one's twenties. And while previously correcting a double-chin required liposuction, today it can be done non-surgically and in about 40 minutes. For more, go to: http://rozkamani.com/blog/



Belkyra is a cosmetic injectable that dissolves submental fat (the pocket of fat under the chin) using a series of fine injections. As a non-invasive, non-surgical procedure, there's minimal risk and little to no downtime. Known as Kybella in the US, the procedure was first approved by the FDA in 2015. Popularized by the glamour goddess Khloe Kardashian, who acted as a spokeswoman for the product, Belkyra works by using a synthetic version of deoxycholic acid (a naturally occurring salt that aids fat digestion) to destroy fat cells.



In the digestive tract, deoxycholic acid attacks fat by destroying the cell membrane. When strategically injected into subcutaneous fat under the chin, Belkyra does the same thing. The dissolved fat turns into cellular debris, which is then naturally processed and cleared from the human body over a span of several weeks.



A lot of people in their thirties begin to see signs of the so-called double chin. And while receiving a series of needles in such a vulnerable and delicate area is understandably irksome, the whole procedure, which consists of injecting tiny amounts of Belkyra solution into a grid of approximately 20 sites, is over in about 40 minutes.



What's really impressive the wow impact. For men and women who want to sharpen or slim the jawline, Belkyra visibly enhances the aesthetic of the area. Even better, once the treatment is complete, it's permanent. Touch-ups aren't necessary, and doctors will typically apply numbing cream during the procedure for maximum comfort.



The face is a pivotal feature for many people. For those who want to refine the appearance of the chin and jawline, Belkyra is a safe and proven solution for dealing with pesky submental fat caused by a variety of factors including genetics, hormones, and weight gain.



