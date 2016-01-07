Vancouver Dentist Dr. Madeson Basie Provides Patients with Permanent Solution for Missing Teeth

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Vancouver dentist Dr. Madeson Basie is helping patients who have experienced missing teeth due to injury, decay, or other health problems restore the function and aesthetics of their smile using some of the latest technology available in the industry. Using dental implants, Dr. Basie is able to restore patient's smiles to their prime condition, whether the patient has experienced a single missing tooth, a series of missing teeth, or entire top and bottom arches of missing teeth.



Dental implants are the best solution available in the industry today for restoring missing permanent teeth. The design of the dental implant mimics the structure of a natural tooth, and when placed and cared for properly, dental implants can be just as strong or even stronger than natural teeth.



The dental implants process involves multiple phases over the course of several weeks or months, depending on the complexity of the patient's unique situation. The dental implant itself is a small titanium stud or screw that Dr. Basie surgically inserts into the patient's jawbone in the void where the permanent tooth once was. This implant is given several weeks to heal to naturally fuse with the surrounding bone and gum tissues. Once fused, a porcelain crown is attached to the implant that restores the aesthetic aspect of the missing tooth.



In their completed, healed state, dental implants are designed to last the lifetime of the patient. They allow patients to chew and speak just as they would with natural teeth. Additionally, patients can brush and floss dental implants just like they would with natural teeth, unlike other restorative alternatives like dentures, partial dentures, or bridges.



To be a candidate for permanent dental implants, patients must have enough jaw bone density to support the implants that will be surgically inserted. Dr. Basie offers consultations at his Vancouver office to determine if patients are good candidates for dental implants to restore their missing teeth.



About Dr. Madeson Basie

For more than 30 years, Dr. Madeson Basie has been one of the leading dental providers in the Vancouver area. He is well known for his holistic approach to dentistry, particularly with safe silver-mercury removal and the treatment of sleep disturbances and joint jaw problems.



To learn more about Dr. Madeson Basie and the dental implant services he offers for patients in Vancouver, please visit www.dentistry2wellness.com.