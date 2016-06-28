Vancouver Dentist Introduces Treatment for Teeth Grinding and TMJ

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Millions of Americans suffer from symptoms associated with TMJ, also known as temporomandibular joint disorder. Symptoms include teeth grinding, clenching, clicking, headaches, tinnitus, dizziness, malocclusion (misaligned jaw), stiffness, earaches, and limitation in movement. Patients who have TMJ may not suffer from all of the symptoms typically associated with TMJ, but if it is not recognized or treated, symptoms may worsen and lead to other complications, such as shoulder and back pain, poor posture, or chronic pain. Dr. Madeson Basie in Vancouver, BC provides patients with care plans to achieve a pain-free lifestyle without TMJ symptoms.



The temporomandibular joint is one of the most complex joints in the human body. Because there are so many different forces and movements that affect the joint, problems often arise involving the bone, cartilage, ligaments, nerves, blood vessels, and/or muscles. Trauma, stress, or issues caused in this area can be reversed by medication, therapy, massage, and surgery. Dr. Basie is pleased to prevent surgery as a necessary treatment option by providing a proven method that is non-invasive and drug-free.



By using occlusal and stabilizing splints, Dr. Basie has treated hundreds of patients with TMJ. Occlusal splints and stabilizing splints are designed to force teeth to meet in the position for the area's best movement. The only difference between the two is that occlusal splints are soft and stabilization splints are hard. Both intra oral appliances aid the symptoms of TMJ and are worn during the patient's sleeping hours. Over time, patients experience increased comfort and smoother ease in movement.



The comprehensive services Dr. Basie provides at his office help patients achieve their happiest, healthiest, and most confident smiles. From preventive and maintenance services to the treatment of TMJ and oral maxillofacial surgery, Dr. Basie is trained to offer patients all the treatments they need in one location. Oral maxillofacial surgery encompasses a wide range of diseases and procedures. The discipline includes simple procedures like extracting wisdom teeth to complex procedures such as correcting jaw abnormalities. Dr. Basie welcomes new patients and offers free consultations to determine a specific treatment for each unique patient.



About Dr. Madeson Basie

Dr. Basie is a pioneer in the advancement and integration of holistic dentistry. With more than 30 years of experience in the field of dentistry, he saw the need for a biological approach to apply dentistry and wellness. From basic oral maintenance and preventive care to cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Basie has extensive skill in all aspects of his field. Providing comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages and with all types of dental history is his passion. Dr. Basie is proud to be one of the leading dental providers in the Vancouver area.



For more information about holistic dentistry, TMJ, or any of the services provided at Dr. Madeson Basie's office in Vancouver, please visit www.dentistry2wellness.com.