Vancouver Digitization Company Shares How Old Tech Leads to New Beginning for Technophobe Employee

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --As a digitization company in Vancouver, the team at Micro Com Systems are aware that technology and equipment are evolving all the time. It's just a reality. But for those who don't naturally embrace technology, it can be a nightmare. This is when slowing down and re-learning old skills can be a good idea. And it was this approach that helped one long-term Micro Com employee bridge the technology gap.



While most of the team at Micro Com have long since embraced tech in both their work and personal lives, it wasn't so easy for one employee who had pursued analog workstreams for the bulk of their career. The dread of somehow ruining expensive equipment was so severe that the operator flatly refused to learn about computers—even when the company offered to pay for courses. Moves to different departments around the company (all with their own tech) were met with frustration and failure. And management was becoming increasingly concerned with finding the employee a long-term role.



Finally, one inspired supervisor suggested image quality control. The task was relatively simple. All that was required was navigating to a specified folder and opening the first image by clicking it. Then the employee simply had to advance through all the images in the work folder, making notes of any abnormal or skewed images that required rescanning.



The logic was that an image is an image, whether it's on microfilm or a high-resolution screen. Moreover, the work was very similar to what the employee had performed for years, inspecting microfilm on a light table.



Ultimately, it proved to be the right fit. The employee was able to learn the necessary skills, and Micro Com gained one of its greatest QC controllers in the history of operations. Over time, the employee's fear of computers subsided considerably—they're even approaching new technically-oriented tasks with cautious optimism.



While opening folders is pretty basic in the realm of computer skills, it opened a path to greater understanding. Allowing a step back ultimately lead to two forward—and it was a great outcome for all concerned.



