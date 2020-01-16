Vancouver Document Scanning Company Offers the 411 on Optical Character Recognition

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2020 --Optical Character Recognition, also known as OCR, is software that uses machine learning algorithms to transcribe words and characters during the process of scanning and digitizing paper records. Words on paper records are essentially images, but this software is able to recognize and transcribe the content, creating a data layer of searchable letters and words. The result is a fully digitized file of all content, which is much easier for businesses to store and manage. For more information https://www.microcomsys.com/document-scanning/paper-records/



As providers of high-quality document scanning in Vancouver, the team at Micro Com Systems rely on OCR technology to produce digital files quickly and accurately. The alternative is typing out every word and character by hand, a laborious and lengthy process that can drive up costs tremendously, and can be subject to keying errors.



OCR technology works by scanning each page to determine if the black and white markings represent a known letter or punctuation mark. It's a particularly useful for medical or legal scanning—anything where businesses get boxes and boxes of documents that need to be periodically checked, reviewed, shared, or cross-referenced.



OCR is a revolution in the scanning industry. Once digitization is complete, all the content is completely searchable. That means that besides gaining the ability to store the content on electronic databases, it's possible to retrieve the content by searching for relevant keywords—names, dates, events, locations. By entering a few keywords, the database will produce a list of files associated with the query—no more digging through filing cabinets, archives, or boxes.



In a legal firm, for example, it would be possible to enter a certain date or name and have the computer generate a list of all the files associated with that keyword. In addition, files may be shared digitally with colleagues, slashing both time and courier expenses.



To scan and digitize paper records, the team at Micro Com relies on a handful of favourite OCR Programs, including:



- ABBYY FlexiCapture: This world-leading OCR software provides a single entry point to automatically capture and translate documents into accessible data that can be exported into A/P, ERP, CRM, LOB, and DB systems.

- ABBYY Recognition Server: Designed for high-volume document conversion, ABBYY FineReader Server automatically converts large collections of documents into searchable, sharable digital libraries. This server-based OCR and PDF conversion offering converts scanned and electronic documents into PDF, PDF/A, Microsoft Word, or other formats for search, long-term retention, collaboration, or additional processing – quickly, accurately, and automatically.



OCR document scanning takes seconds per page, and the artificial intelligence is far less susceptible error and typos. To learn how OCR technology can make messy files and paperwork much easier to store and use, contact Micro Com Systems for a free demonstration.



Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



