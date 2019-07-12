Vancouver Downtown Hotel Shares Summer Events for 2019

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2019 --Summer has arrived and nowhere is this more apparent than in downtown Vancouver. With easy access to cafés, theatre, and the Robson Street shopping Mecca, Vancouver's Victorian Hotel puts guests at the heart of the action (or reasonably close to it at any rate). To help visitors get their summertime fix, hotel staff have just posted an article about the amazing activities happening nearby. For more, go to: https://victorianhotel.ca/vancouver-summer-events-2019-at-vancouver-downtown-hotel/



Nestled snugly amidst cool, tree-lined streets, the Victorian Hotel is just a short two-minute walk from The Queen Elizabeth Theatre. This month's performances include Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, Mash Akbar and His Daughters, and Verdi's Macbeth.



For serious shoppers, Robson Street has long been an iconic destination for food and fashion. Saunter through iconic fashion boutiques such as Canada Goose and Aritzia in the Pacific Centre before grabbing a quick coffee at REVOLVER or brunch at the ever-popular Jam Café.



As a green city, Vancouver's abundant bicycle lanes give cyclers quick easy access to many tourist destinations. The closest path on Dunsmuir, just half a block from the downtown hotel location, leads all the way to English Bay and right around Stanley Park. Don't forget that tucked inside the lush greenery of the park is Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS), which is presenting its take of Mama Mia! and Newsies all summer long.



For rentals, try visiting English Bay Bike Rentals (on Davies St.) or Yes Cycle Bike (on Denman St).

From biking to theatre, every one of Vancouver's incredibly varied summertime activities delivers a sensory-filled extravaganza. For those interested in prolonging the pleasure, the Victorian Hotel offers special room rates on selected Sundays and Mondays, making it easy and affordable to enjoy an extended stay.



Book online to make a reservation at the Victorian Hotel in Vancouver or call 1.877.681.6369 to get started. The perfect weekend escape awaits.



About the Victorian Hotel

Located at 514 Homer Street, the Victorian Hotel offers 47 newly renovated rooms, featuring 21st-century comforts within a historic atmosphere. Constructed in 1898, the hotel offers uncomplicated and professional service for its guests, who get to enjoy authentic Victorian architecture and lux guestrooms with price tags that will satisfy your wallet. For more information, log on to https://www.victorianhotel.ca.



Victorian Hotel

Miriam Mowat