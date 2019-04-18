Vancouver Estate and Planning Lawyers Tackle Wills and Estate Planning

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2019 --How many people do you know who hold a valid will? It might seem like a strange question, but it's a task that many postpone. There's often a fear it will take too much time or money. However, having a will becomes non-negotiable in certain circumstances.



As a firm of Vancouver will and estate lawyers, the team members at Kushner Law Group have created a timely blog that explores when it's time to tackle will and estate planning. For more, go to: http://www.kushnerlaw.ca/will-estate-planning-vancouver-lawyers/



The article begins by providing a list of scenarios where creating a valid will, one that meets the requirements of the Wills Estates and Succession Act (WESA), is strongly recommended. Some of these include:



- Becoming a parent or becoming pregnant

- Entering into a long-term relationship or getting married

- Adopting pets

- Acquiring assets or property

- Tax planning for end of life



Potential outcomes for dependents and assets (if a valid will is not available) are also explored. For example, "where children are involved and both parents are deceased, the Public Guardian and Trustee of BC will work with other ministries to make sure children are properly looked after, both physically and financially, including holding the child's share in trust for them until they turn 19."



While drafting a will may not be easy, the benefits include ensuring end of life wishes are heeded with respect to care, legal, personal, and financial affairs should a testator (will maker) become incapacitated or pass on.



If any of the circumstances listed above are applicable, speaking to an experienced estate lawyer in Vancouver is strongly recommended. To learn more about drafting a will, contact the Kushner Law Group and schedule a consultation.



