Vancouver Estate Lawyers Explain Probate

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2018 --As a firm of Vancouver estate lawyers, the team at Kushner understands that the probate process can be overwhelming for anyone without legal training. When dealing with the passing of a loved one, all the document preparation and filing—not to mention corresponding with financial institutions—can become overwhelming. However, an experienced estate lawyer can make the process easier, while ensuring all legal obligations are fulfilled in an accurate and timely manner. For more, go to: http://www.kushnerlaw.ca/explaining-probate-executors-and-the-will/



Kushner Law Group has assisted many executors with the probate process by preparing and filing documents on their behalf. For anyone who has been named an executor in a will, consider these helpful tips:



Consider Before Acting



While most executors are notified by testators that they are going to be named, it can sometimes be a surprise that comes following the passing of a close friend or loved one. Taking on the role of executor can be a large undertaking and it is important to ensure that you have the time, energy and capacity to act.



Get Organized



The financial affairs of a deceased person may not always be in the most organized state. A good executor immediately begins the process of locating and notifying relevant financial institutions to ensure all assets are accounted for.



Stay in Touch



The probate process can be slow and there are often hiccups that can delay the dispersal of funds. Beneficiaries are often anxious, and it is important that the executor stays in touch to keep relevant parties apprised of the steps along the way.



When it comes to acting as an executor, working with the Vancouver estate lawyers at Kushner Group can help make the process easier, while ensuring the responsible parties limit their potential liability. To learn more, contact Kushner Law Group at 604-629-0432 or schedule a consultation.



About The Kushner Law Group

The Kushner Law Group was founded on the principle that a small law firm should be able to offer the same level of legal advice as a big firm at an affordable cost. A unique combination of legal experience and creativity allows the professionals at Kushner to come up with creative and practical solutions for a variety of legal problems.



For additional information, please visit http://kushnerlaw.ca/ or call 604-629-0432.



Kushner Law Group

Lars Kushner

Phone 604-629-0432 Fax 604-689-4451

Company website: http://kushnerlaw.ca/

1008 Beach Ave #105