Vancouver Estate Lawyers Recommend Planning for Peace of Mind

For people who are unsure about how to get started, the first step is simply connecting with an experienced estate lawyer in Vancouver. A lawyer will be able to assist with all the legal aspects of end-of-life planning, including estate planning and wills, power of attorney agreements, representation agreements, and health care directives.



Creating a legal will that clearly outlines the wishes of the deceased can prevent strife and disagreement among family members during what could be an emotionally charged and turbulent time. One of the major reasons so many families end up tangled in estate disputes is because of a lack of clarity around the requirements for a valid will.



Working with a skilled litigation lawyer in Vancouver is one of the best ways to make certain that a will is valid and meets the requirements of the Wills Estates and Succession Act (WESA).



To be valid, a will must be:



(a) in writing,



(b) signed at its end by the will-maker, or the signature at the end must be acknowledged by the will-maker as his or hers, in the presence of 2 or more witnesses present at the same time, and



(c) signed by 2 or more of the witnesses in the presence of the will-maker.



2) A will that does not comply with subsection (1) is invalid unless



(a) the court orders it to be effective as a will under section 58 [court order curing deficiencies],



(b) it is a will recognized as valid under section 80 [validity of wills made in accordance with other laws], or



(c) it is valid under another provision of this Act.



Creating a valid will that stands up to potential challenges and clearly outlines a benefactor's intentions is an important step to ensuring that loved ones can transition smoothly after a family death.



