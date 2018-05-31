Vancouver Estate Lawyers Share Considerations when Making a Will

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2018 --At the Kushner Law Group, many clients request help with the drafting of their wills. A properly drafted and binding will is a gift of certainty to family and loved ones. Of course, the process is reasonably complex, and before approaching an estate lawyer a testator (the person writing the will) should consider three key points.



For more, go to: http://www.kushnerlaw.ca/issues-to-consider-when-making-a-will-in-vancouver/



As a team of Vancouver-based estate lawyers, it's incredibly satisfying to help people consider their planning goals. But before a will is drafted, a testator should be a little introspective.



Before getting anything down on paper, it's important to consider several factors. But the three most important are the executor, the beneficiaries, and item value.



1) Who is going to be the executor?



The executor is the person named in the will who is responsible for carrying out the wishes of the Deceased. Couples will often name each other as executor. However, it's important to consider a backup. In situations where both partners could pass suddenly, it's important to avoid a situation where there is no surviving executor.



2) Who are the beneficiaries?



The beneficiaries are the intended recipients of the estate of the Deceased. It is important to consider also naming backup beneficiaries as there have been cases where a beneficiary pre-deceases the will-maker.



3) Are there any specific items of sentimental or actual value that you want to gift?



Many people have family heirlooms or other treasures which they wish to remain in their family even if they are married. Consider whether there are any specific items that ought to be given to specified beneficiaries—and the best way to get this done.



A little forethought can make the executing of a will simple and straightforward—a consideration that will be appreciated by loved ones who will be undergoing a period of grief. For questions on will variation or estate litigation in Vancouver BC, it's important to contact a knowledgeable professional. Call 604-629-0432 to schedule a consultation with the Kushner Law Group.



About The Kushner Law Group

The Kushner Law Group was founded on the principle that a small law firm should be able to offer the same level of legal advice as a big firm at an affordable cost. A unique combination of legal experience and creativity allows the professionals at Kushner to come up with creative and practical solutions for a variety of legal problems.



For additional information, please visit http://kushnerlaw.ca/ or call 604-629-0432.



Kushner Law Group

Lars Kushner

Phone 604-629-0432 Fax 604-689-4451

Company website: http://kushnerlaw.ca/

1008 Beach Ave #105