Vancouver Fall Home Show Is Taking Place October 18th to 21st

Brampton, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --Vancouver Fall Home Show is taking place from October 18th to 21st at the West Building of Vancouver Convention Centre. This four-day event is bringing together the big shots of the interior designing industry. Besides sharing their knowledge, the experts will be showcasing the latest products and innovations for changing the face of a home. Interior designers Colin and Justin, stars of Cottage Life's Cabin Pressure are appearing live at this show.



"It's a great show for business owners like us as we can connect with renowned personalities of the industry. The event is also an opportunity to learn what's trending in the industry and, customers can also come, compare and shop for items that they otherwise wouldn't know about," says the President of Kitchen Nation, Deepak Malik.



The break-up of the show:



October 18th, Thursday – 4 PM to 9 PM

October 19th, Friday- 12 PM to 9 PM

October 20th, Saturday- 10 AM to 9 PM

October 21st, Sunday- 10 AM to 6 PM



The ticket details:



Adults (13+) - $16.00

Adults (13 +) Online - $13.00

Seniors (60+) - $13.00

Seniors (60+) Online - $10.00

Seniors (60+) - $6.00 Before 6 pm on Friday Only

Children 12 years & under are free of cost



About Kitchen Nation

Kitchen Nation is a one-stop destination for all the kitchen and bathroom renovation projects in Brampton, Toronto and Vaughan. They have showrooms in these three cities and have been in the industry for twenty years. They offer quality products and remodelling services at affordable rates.



