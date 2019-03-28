Vancouver Family and Divorce Lawyers Discuss Responding to a Claim

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2019 --Family law is often an emotionally fraught practice. Whether a person is in a relationship, separated or recently divorced, it can be staggering to be the subject of a claim. If proceedings start, it's important to work with a well-practiced family lawyer. Family lawyers typically perform two broad roles. They:



Help to navigate the legal process

Work to protect the rights of their clients



For more, go to: http://www.kushnerlaw.ca/services/family-law/



People typically come to seek out a family lawyer to commence or respond to a family claim following a separation in a marriage or common-law relationship.



A practiced family lawyer will guide their client through the process and explain relative rights under the Family Law Act. They will negotiate on a client's behalf to reach a favourable outcome concerning spousal and child support, family property and debt division, custody, guardianship and parenting time of children, on both an interim and final basis.



As litigation can be costly, stressful and time-consuming, a family lawyer may encourage applicants to consider out-of-court solutions whenever possible.



For those seeking to protect themselves before entering a relationship, a family lawyer can help craft an agreement prior to cohabitation, which can protect property from litigation if the relationship breaks down in the future.



Although going through a family transition is never easy, a good family lawyer will offer skill, knowledge, experience, and compassion. They will work to ensure that their clients' rights are protected and all concerns are being addressed.



To speak to a family lawyer in Vancouver, contact the Kushner Law Group and schedule a consultation.



About The Kushner Law Group

The Kushner Law Group was founded on the principle that a small law firm should be able to offer the same level of legal advice as a big firm at an affordable cost. A unique combination of legal experience and creativity allows the professionals at Kushner to come up with creative and practical solutions for a variety of legal problems.



For additional information, please visit http://kushnerlaw.ca/ or call 604-629-0432.



Kushner Law Group

Lars Kushner

Phone 604-629-0432 Fax 604-689-4451

Company website: http://kushnerlaw.ca/

1008 Beach Ave #105