Vancouver Family Lawyers Share Insights to Effectively Using Case Conferences

Judicial Case Conferences are mandatory steps in every family law proceeding filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia. A judicial case conference is the first (and often only) opportunity for the parties to sit together in a room with their counsel and a judge or master and attempt to see if there are any issues that can be resolved without the need for further litigation.



To maximize the opportunities to shorten the legal process, the family lawyers at Kushner Law recommend the following:



1) Enter the JCC with an agenda of issues to discuss. The Judge or Master presiding over the JCC will direct the proceedings. However, it is important to be prepared with a list of issues to address.



2) Provide disclosure well in advance. It is not productive to attempt to ambush the opposing party with new documentation at the JCC. If there are documents that will be used, provide notice of them well in advance.



3) Be prepared to negotiate and compromise. Resolving issues at a case conference can save substantial time as well as litigation cost. However, effective negotiation requires compromise from all sides, so it is important to be prepared to be flexible and enter into good faith negotiations.



4) Stay calm. Case conferences can get emotional, especially if they are occurring following a dramatic break-up. It is important to stay calm and ask for a break if circumstances seem overwhelming.



Seeking trustworthy and experienced legal counsel during a family law dispute can help shorten the legal process as well as the strain on everyone. If you're involved in a family dispute and plan to seek legal action, the lawyers at Kushner Law can provide advice about your rights as well as the best course of action.



