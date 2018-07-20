Vancouver Family Lawyers Tackle Cohabitation Agreements

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2018 --The family lawyers at Kushner Law Group handle various types of estate litigation and family law litigation claims on a regular basis. In some ways, these two areas of practice intersect as they often deal with disputes grounded in family dynamics. A legally binding cohabitation agreement can often be a peaceful solution to circumvent long and acrimonious disputes. For more, go to: http://www.kushnerlaw.ca/considering-cohabitation-agreements-vancouver-family-law-lawyers/



Cohabitation agreements are intended for people in relationships who either are or intend to become common-law spouses. The status of common-law spouse applies when you and your partner have lived together in a marriage-like relationship for at least two years. Once you become a common-law spouse, the division of property as set out in the Family Law Act becomes applicable.



Cohabitation agreements are useful for partners who wish to avoid litigation and opt-out of the property division regime as set out in the Family Law Act if the relationship breaks down for any reason.



Today, cohabitation agreements can set out the parameters for the division of current property owned by either party or future property that the couple intends to purchase. Cohabitation agreements can also deal with issues related to support, division of chattels (physical property), and division of bank accounts as well as pension plans.



To learn more about cohabitation agreements and whether they may be a solution for your family, contact the Kushner Law Group today to schedule a consultation.



About The Kushner Law Group

The Kushner Law Group was founded on the principle that a small law firm should be able to offer the same level of legal advice as a big firm at an affordable cost. A unique combination of legal experience and creativity allows the professionals at Kushner to come up with creative and practical solutions for a variety of legal problems.



For additional information, please visit http://kushnerlaw.ca/ or call 604-629-0432.



Kushner Law Group

Lars Kushner

Phone 604-629-0432 Fax 604-689-4451