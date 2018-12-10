Vancouver Fence Builder Advocates Metal Picket for the Home

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2018 --As a company that specializes in fence building and repair in Vancouver, the team at QS Fencing knows that the metal picket is attracting more interest from homeowners. Unlike its wooden counterpart, the metal picket is a durable and long-lasting option that brings a contemporary sense of beauty to any property. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/vancouver-fencing-installation-introducing-the-metal-picket-for-the-home/



Picket fences are used mainly as a decorative or ornamental feature around a residential property or garden. Typically placed along the perimeter of a yard, these fences are easily distinguished by the evenly spaced vertical boards (pickets), which are attached to horizontal rails and then grounded with posts to hold the structure steady.



While wood remains the traditional style people imagine when people say "picket fence," the option is often unsuitable due to Vancouver's cool, wet climate, as a lot of maintenance and care is required to keep these fences looking beautiful. Besides regular painting, wooden pickets and posts can rot—or foundations can be eroded, leading to extensive repair work.



As a result, picket fences constructed from sleek aluminum and steel have become a popular choice for homeowners looking to enhance their curb appeal.



While a metal picket fence is initially more expensive than wood, these fences quickly make up for it with more moderate maintenance costs and a far longer lifespan. The metal picket also less expensive than other popular decorative fences, specifically wrought-iron, which, while stately and beautiful, is terribly susceptible to rust.



Due to their longevity and cost, the metal picket fence is an ideal option for homeowners who want to increase the beauty and security of their properties. These barriers are hard to breach, cut, or climb, and offer a long-lived cost-effective option for homeowners who don't want to invest time and money into property maintenance every year.



