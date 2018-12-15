Vancouver Fence Company Discusses Security

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2018 --Since launching as a company in 2010, the team at QS Fencing have partnered with local businesses and industries who need to install and maintain security fences in Vancouver. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/



Suitable for a variety of commercial applications, fences provide a physical barrier suitable to protect properties from intruders. They can also function as a deterrent to crime or protect the public from potential injuries at dangerous sites.



While most commonly associated with construction, security fencing can be used almost anywhere, from personal property to public pools. The main advantage of an option like chain-link fencing is that it's strong and easy to install. The basic model, galvanized coated, is one of the most affordable options for a strong, durable fence.



When chain-link fences do suffer damage, they are not as expensive to repair as other fence types, since the material itself isn't expensive. But to avoid a sloppy looking DIY job, it's always best to call the professionals to rethread damaged links.



For businesses with high-security needs, chain-link fencing can be augmented with additional features, such as barbed wire or angled tops to prevent criminals from easily climbing over. Other features may include security gates, cameras, or even privacy slats. Whatever your needs, the team at QS Fencing guarantees competitive prices on the cost of all wire fence products.



