Vancouver Fence Company Now Offers Steel Security Fencing

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2019 --As a Vancouver fence company, the professionals at QS Fencing know that security is one of the main reasons for residential and commercial fence installation. When it comes to security fences, there are a number of materials to choose from, but steel sits in a class all its own. For more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/steel-fence/.



Steel is, by nature, incredibly durable. In fact, when it's coated with zinc and galvanized, it's an option that can last decades—and that means there's little chance that fatigue or wear and tear will allow for unauthorized access to a property.



While steel fences are effective on their own, additional benefits can be realized by pairing them with electronic gates. Although these high-security measures may be a little extreme for the average residential property, they are an effective deterrent for businesses involved in competitive, proprietary work where access and admission must be strictly controlled.



Visually, steel fences are versatile. They can be ornamental or utilitarian, blocking intruders while keeping children and pets safely away from traffic and within property confines.



Ultimately, steel fences are a terrific investment. When properly made and installed, they're a low maintenance option that looks professional and polished while providing year-round security. For maintenance, a quick sponge off with water and a cloth is typically all that's required.



For property owners considering a steel fence in Vancouver, the professionals at QS Fencing can guide customers through the process of finding the right fence for their property and budget. To learn more about installing a steel fence, or to get an estimate, call (604) 777-3057.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



