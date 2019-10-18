Vancouver Fence Company Offer Tips on Choosing the Right Security Gate

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2019 --As a company that specializes in fence installation in Vancouver, QS Fencing provides services related to the installation of all types of fences, as well as their maintenance and repair. When it comes to choosing a security gate for a fence, there are two important considerations—the property/purpose and budget. For more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/gates/



When thinking about a security gate, one of the first considerations is how it will work. Is it meant to secure a residential or commercial property? Will it be automated? How will people gain admission? Whether looking to replace and install a new gate or repair an existing one, the team at QS Fencing works one-on-one to provide insight and advice for different needs.



Popular models include commercial sliding gates, swing gates, automated electronic gates, and manual gates. A lot of the time, form and function will narrow the selection process. For example, is there room for a swing gate? Does it need to slide or lift open? Who will have access? Is extra security necessary?



The price range for installing commercial gates varies widely, but installing an electric gate for a driveway typically ballparks between $3,000 and $12,000. Manual gates run from $1,500 to $4,000, after factoring in materials and labour. Like most projects, the final cost will depend on materials, size, labour, and special features.



A gate is a functional solution to secure any home or business. As barriers that increase privacy and reduce trespassing, they are a worthwhile investment that can increase peace of mind.



