Vancouver Fence Company Outlines Questions to Ask when Securing a Quote

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2018 --QS Fencing, a Vancouver fence company, knows that starting a project can be tricky. To help home and business owners identify reputable installers and repairers, they recently published a list of relevant questions to raise when asking for a quote.



For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/



Any reputable fencing company should be willing to provide an estimate up front. And it's always recommended to secure at least 2-3 quotes.



While the fencing installers themselves will have questions about the size, dimensions, and material of the desired fence, there are a few questions they may not cover—and it's up to the client to ask.



For example, who will secure the necessary permits? What happens if utility companies need to be contacted? What is the timeline and when will the project start? Are there any alternate suggestions to improve the cost? What if the fence becomes damaged or breaks?



In the end, what matters is being comfortable and confident with a vendor. And asking the right questions is the only way to ensure that's the case. To learn more about fence installation in Vancouver, contact QS Fencing at 604-345-5145.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.



To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call 604-345-5145.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

604-345-5145

Company Website: http://www.qsfencing.ca/