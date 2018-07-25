Vancouver Fence Company Publishes FAQ on Metal Fencing

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --As a Vancouver Fence company, the team at QS Fencing gets asked a lot of questions about metal fencing. To help home and business owners gauge whether metal fencing is right for them, QS Fencing has released a new blog answering some of their most popular questions. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/metal-fencing-faqs-what-you-need-to-know-about-metal-fencing-in-vancouver/



The blog begins by discussing one of the most obvious questions—What are the main benefits of metal?



"Metal tends to be stronger and more secure than wood. A tall metal fence can be very difficult to breach. They also come in a wide variety of colours, allowing them to be useful in almost any environment. And everything from the practical but less-than-attractive chain-link to the beautiful but expensive wrought iron provides the same essential functions. It depends on the customer's particular needs which they should choose."



Other questions the blog touches on include comparing the different types of metal fencing (galvanized steel, wrought iron, and aluminum), installation costs, and required upkeep.



As a company that specializes in metal fence installation and repair, the team at QS Fencing work one-on-one to help clients determine the best fence for their needs. With free estimates and 24/7 emergency repairs, QS Fencing is one of the best resources for home and business owners in the lower mainland.



To learn more about metal fence installation and repair in Vancouver, contact QS Fencing at 604-345-5145.



