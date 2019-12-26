Vancouver Fence Company QS Fencing Provides Tips on Protecting Kids with a Baby Gate

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2019 --As a Vancouver fence company that specializes in installation and repairs, the team at QS Fencing knows all types of ideas are attached to the idea—backyard fencing, driveway gates, dumpsters enclosures. But have you ever thought about children? Building a fence can help protect both babies and pets from accessing potential dangers both in and around the house.



As a Vancouver fencing company, the team at QS Fencing can create customized gates to help keep children and pets safe. Working with a professional fencing company that has a well-trained and efficient team to install fencing or a deck gate for pets can be a smart, reliable, and cost-effective solution to safeguarding the home.



One of the most common solutions for toddlers is pressure-mounted gates, which can be purchased from most major department stores. However, while these suction-style solutions are affordable and quick to implement, they are not always reliable against children (or animals) who might jump, push, or apply steady pressure, which can cause the barrier to fail and expose a possible hazard (like stairs or a swimming pool). These are ultimately deterrents rather than true barriers.



As a Vancouver fence installation company that specializes in custom solutions, QS Fencing will work to find the most effective and affordable solutions to keep your small family members safe. It's difficult to monitor potentially dangerous areas like stairs, pool areas, and barbecue pits 24/7. But with a secure and customized gate solution, it's not necessary.



The fence installers at QS Fencing will work to precisely customize a solution that suits the space and design of any property. As a team that's experienced in all aspects of fence installation, QS Fencing works to provide the most suitable solution. Their fences are installed with craftsmanship and care to prevent any hazard to the people using them.



QS Fencing offers competitive pricing on all types of fence installation in Vancouver, as well as maintenance and repair services.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well.



QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



