Vancouver Fence Company Recommends Aluminum Railings to Protect Children's Play Areas

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --QS Fencing, a fence company in Vancouver, understands that when it comes to children, safety is a primary concern. In public spaces such as residential playgrounds, a fence installation can protect little ones from intruders and unwanted observation. As a Vancouver fence company, the experts at QS Fencing recommend aluminum railings as a durable, cost-effective option for play areas. For more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/blog/aluminum-railing-fence-can-protect-your-kids-on-playground-areas/



A playground fence holds an important role in providing protection to users and occupants. Besides protecting perimeters and preventing children from running into traffic, it restricts access to strangers and obscures the view of passersby.



As a fence installer in Vancouver, the professionals at QS Fencing offer a variety of rail and fencing products designed to protect little ones where they live and play.



Aluminum railings are a great option for fencing playground areas. They're durable, resilient, and easy to maintain. In addition, aluminum railings are easily customized to fit specific needs. For example, if the safety of small children is a concern, the spaces between the slats or pickets can be narrowed to increase security and reduce visibility.



The specialists at QS Fencing are experts at customizing fence products to suit the different needs of customers. Apart from huge selections of fencing products, these professionals provide quality installation and fencing repairs.



QS Fencing offers competitive pricing on all aluminum fencing products. To learn more or get a free estimate, contact (604) 777-3057 or send an email to info@qsfencing.ca.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca