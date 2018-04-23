Vancouver Fence Installer Discusses the Cost of Aluminum Fences

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --As a fence installer in Vancouver, QS Fencing has noticed more business and homeowners opting for aluminum. Even though aluminum fencing requires a bigger upfront investment, its durability makes it a great long-term cost-saver. A new article published by QS offers advice on how to secure a quote and locate a reputable fence installer.



For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/



The article begins by discussing how the costs of aluminum fencing are calculated when fencing companies are providing estimates.



"Factors that will affect the cost of a project are height, style, and complexity. If the landscape has a slope or if there are obstacles that require a workaround, things become more difficult. In fact, investing in a little landscaping could be worth the time."



To get a quote, it's necessary to have some idea of the area that needs to be enclosed. Consider the general shape of the yard. It's easy enough to determine how much fencing will be needed just by multiplying the length and width of the yard—assuming it's a standard rectangle or square.



The style of aluminum fencing is also going to be a factor. Thinner bars aren't as durable but use less material. However, if the purpose is primarily decorative, a thinner, sleeker option can be a great money-saver.



An experienced fencing company, the team at QS Fencing can provide advice on the best kinds of fences for different properties and budgets—and how it may be possible to bring down costs without sacrificing functionality.



To learn more about aluminum fencing and how QS Fencing can meet your needs, please call 604-345-5145.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.



To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca/ or call 604-345-5145.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

604-345-5145