Vancouver Fence Installer Discusses Regulations and Bylaws in Richmond

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --As a Vancouver fence company, the team at QS Fencing Ltd. makes an effort to familiarize themselves with local regulations and bylaws. Homeowners may not be aware of it, but different cities have different property bylaws when it comes to residential fences. Their latest blog looks at the City of Richmond.



For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/



As the article explains, in Richmond, there's no requirement to erect a fence between two residential properties. However, this changes if the property has an in-ground swimming pool or if the property has been designated a Residential Child Care District with an outdoor play area.



It should be noted that height requirements for fences can vary from region to region. In Richmond, residential fence heights can't be higher than 1.2 metres in the front yard or between the main building and the roadway, or 2 metres high elsewhere on the property.



When it comes to special kinds of fences or deterrents, it's important to understand which are allowed and which are prohibited from regular residential use. For example, the use of barbed wire, electrified wire, or similar obstacles are not allowed in residential areas.



Ultimately, the article emphasizes that every region is different. So while these regulations apply to Richmond, citizens in Vancouver, Burnaby, or Surrey will have to double-check local bylaws.



The team at QS Fencing can help ensure homeowners meet any required property bylaws around Vancouver. To learn more about fencing options and requirements for a property, contact QS Fencing at 604-345-5145.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing Ltd. is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.



To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca/ or call 604-345-5145.



QS Fencing Ltd.

Sebastien

604-345-5145

Company Website: http://www.qsfencing.ca/