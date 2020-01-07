Vancouver Fence Installers Offer Decorating Tips

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2020 --As a Vancouver fence installation company, the team at QS Fencing knows that fences play a largely practical role in terms of safety and security. Chain-link fencing, in particular, can make a property look sterile or cold. However, there are many ways to beautify a fence—for the holiday season or any time of year. For more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/blog/discover-3-creative-ways-to-decorate-your-fence/



A fence in many ways is like a blank canvas—home and business owners have the option to decorate it any way they wish. Make sure the fence is seasonally appropriate and stick with a theme. For example, garlands, wreaths, and candy canes may be appropriate choices for the holiday season. However, make sure the decorations are meant for outdoor use and that all decorations are secure to avoid potentially causing damage or even a traffic accident.



Fences are great for increasing the curb appeal of both residential and commercial properties. One of the simplest touches—and one that can be used all year round—is to add some lights (or lamps) around the fences. Besides providing a lovely warm ambiance for summer garden parties, extra lights often means extra security by reducing the places one can hide and creep around. With smart technology, it's even possible to automate lights with a timer, making the home or business more beautiful and more secure.



Whatever the season, remember to use appropriate ornaments. Leaving the Christmas décor out until Valentine's Day will look sloppy and probably sour neighbourhood relations. Once again, all decorations should be meant for outdoor use and should be securely fastened for both safety and beauty.



