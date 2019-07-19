Vancouver Fence Repair Company Offers Tips on Caring for Aluminum Fences

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2019 --No matter what a fence is made of one thing is certain—over time, the wet, windy Vancouver climate will take its toll. But homeowners who have invested in aluminum fencing have less to worry about. A simple scrub-down is all that's necessary to prolong the life and beauty of this hardy, yet beautiful fence. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/vancouver-fencing-company-offers-aluminum-care-tips/



Contrary to popular belief, aluminum fences aren't rust proof. However, the chalky build-up that can occasionally be seen on it is mostly benign. Rather than turning orange, flaking off, and weakening the structure (as is the case with iron), the residue that forms on aluminum can easily be cleaned off with a homemade acid solution.



Simply mix equal parts of white vinegar and water in a bucket. Sponge the surface of the fence lightly, scrubbing at the residue. Repeat the process if the oxidation is particularly heavy. Don't forget to rinse the solution once cleaning is done. This is especially important if the fence is being prepared for painting.



Like any paint job, the surface of the fence needs to be prepped properly if the colour is going to take and last. Be sure to remove any dirt, oils, or other residues that might prevent the paint from sticking. Use a wire brush to remove any loose metal or old paint (if applicable). Then wash with the fence with soap and water, or, if mildew is involved, another treatment of vinegar and water. Rinse it clean, then use a conversion coating before painting.



For best results, prime the fence in two thin coats to help prevent the paint from running, then wait for it to dry before applying the main coat of paint on top.



As one of the hardiest solutions for residential fencing in Vancouver, aluminum is a material that will remain beautiful and functional with minimal care.



