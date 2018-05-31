Vancouver Fencing Company Publishes Etiquette How-To

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2018 --It's been said that good fences make good neighbours. Of course, that's only after the fence is installed. In most cases, the noise of any construction project, however small, is enough to test neighbourly goodwill. That's why QS Fencing has published a post on keeping relations friendly during the fence installation process.



First off, the article notes that it's important to be mindful of property lines. Nobody likes to feel like they're having part of their yard taken away, so make sure to measure where the fence is going to be placed carefully. Double-check the dimensions of the lot, considering any nearby trees or plants that might grow into it. To play it safe, set your fence a short distance inside the property line.



Second, it's vital to check local laws and bylaws. The province, city, and even different municipalities could have specific rules regulating fence height and other factors. And homeowners will need to apply for a variance if there's a violation.



Finally—be courteous. No matter what the relationship with neighbours happens to be, they should be informed of any construction plans in advance. As long as the fence line doesn't infringe on their property, no approvals are required. However, a little courtesy can go a long way towards preventing hard feelings.



The article also notes that if only one side of the fence happens to be finished, this is the side that should face the neighbours and the street. It's an old-fashioned standard in etiquette—and one that helps assure that neighbourly relations remain friendly post-project.



