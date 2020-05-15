Vancouver Fencing Company Publishes Operation Guidelines During COVID-19

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2020 --The outbreak of COVID-19 has marked an unprecedented time for businesses, and Vancouver Fencing Company—QS Fencing—has been no exception. To safely continue operations, management is following all guidelines and directives from the Public Health Authority. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/qs-fencing-operations-during-covid-19/



As most companies connected to construction and safety are considered essential services, the team at QS Fencing have adjusted operations and services to comply with directives—this includes mandates for social distancing as well as wearing protective gear.



As spring progresses, business in the fencing industry tends to accelerate. Many homeowners start to seriously consider backyard fence installation and repair. With children of all ages confined to their homes, fencing can be an incredibly effective way to increase safety and privacy while decreasing the likelihood of accidents.



As an experienced repair and fence installation company in Vancouver, the team at QS Fencing can collaborate on special needs and challenges—-e.g. is there a pool or high-risk area on the property—and come up with solutions that meet different needs, budgets, and aesthetic preferences.



Count on QS Fencing for all residential and commercial fence installations. As a Vancouver Fencing Company, their team of professionals work with clients to figure out the best and most affordable solutions and arrive at a pre-determined time to execute fence installation and repairs quickly and safely.



To learn more about fence repair or fence installation in Vancouver contact (604) 777-3057 or send an email to info@qsfencing.ca.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing Ltd. is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing Ltd.

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca