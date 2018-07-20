Vancouver Fencing Company Shares Popular Trends for Vancouver Homes

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2018 --As a V ancouver Fence Installation company, the team at QS Fencing keeps track of what's popular when it comes to fences. Their latest blog delves into the trendiest design in the world of fencing. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/popular-fence-installation-trends-for-vancouver-homes/



One of the most common trends involves metal fencing. Since it's more durable, the metal picket is fast becoming a popular alternative to the classic wood look. The blog explains that with all of Vancouver's rain and dampness, regular repainting and maintenance are required for wood fences. Aluminum fencing might cost more to buy and install, but it more than makes up for it with lower maintenance costs and are just as attractive. They even come in white.



For a truly upscale look, ornate wrought iron fences are king when it comes to strength and versatility. They are extremely durable and difficult to knock down, and can add a classic old world look to a property. However, they are expensive and, like wood, require regular maintenance. "Rust, rather than rot, is the enemy of iron."



Finally, steel fences are also gaining popularity. Although these fences aren't as strong as wrought iron fences, they make for a tough fence that's easy to repair. Steel fences are usually treated with a layer of zinc and galvanized, which helps protect them from rust. But in Vancouver's climate some maintenance should still be expected. But overall, steel fences are one of the best when it comes to security and protection.



To learn more about the different kinds of fence installation in Vancouver from QS Fencing, call 604-345-5145.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.



To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 345-5145.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

604-345-5145

Company Website: http://www.qsfencing.ca/