Vancouver Fencing Company Shares What Makes Chain-Link Number One

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2018 --As a Vancouver fencing installation and repair company, the team at QS Fencing are long-time fans of the chain-link fence. Although chain-link gets a bad rap in the looks department, it makes up for this in almost every other respect.



According to the article, while chain-link fencing is synonymous with durability, it's come a long way in the looks department as well. For example, there are colour-coated varieties that offset the familiar drab grey metal. As an option, this makes chain-link fencing an ideal option for property owners looking for a fence that will blend into the landscape.



Optional add-ons like vertical fence slats can increase privacy and security. Like the chain-link itself, there are various colours available that can complement the property, such as black, white, green, or brown. In addition, chain-link comes in a wide range of heights, from 42" to 72". In other words, whatever the ideal height for a project is, it's likely that a chain-link variant is available.



The article concludes by reemphasizing chain-link's durability: "It's really worth mentioning the durability once more. In fact, with a little light maintenance, chain-link fencing can last well over 20 years."



When it comes to protecting commercial property, chain-link remains the undisputed leader. From keeping kids and animals safe to securing a construction site, QS Fencing in Vancouver is pleased to provide free quotes and advice on all types of chain-link fences. Call 604-345-5145 to learn more.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.



