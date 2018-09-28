Vancouver Fencing Installer Discusses Swimming Pool Safety

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2018 --Okay, it's late in the season. But with summer done, it's the perfect time to look at swimming pool safety, particularly if there are toddlers around the home. As a Vancouver Fencing Company, the team at QS Fencing Ltd. knows that fencing can save lives. Their latest blog delves into swimming pool safety in Canada.



A report from the Canadian Red Cross reported 446 deaths in backyard pools between 1991 and 2010, nearly half of which involved children between the ages of one and four.



As a result, swimming pool fences are required by law in many parts of the country. But even if it's not a bylaw, it's something all homeowners should consider. Most importantly, all pools should be separated from children's play areas, to prevent accidents.



But a pool fence not only provides safety and peace of mind, it can also be an attractive addition to your backyard, and less frustrating to use than something like a pool tarp, which needs to be wound and unwound every time the pool is used.



According to the fence installation team at QS Fencing, popular choices for pool fences include aluminum slats or steel fences. However, something more affordable such as chain-link can still be made into an attractive option by opting for a plastic colour coating (white tends to be ideal for pool areas).



For those who need fencing for pool safety or property beautification, QS Fencing Ltd. provides all kinds of fencing services. Request a free quote or get some advice by calling 604-777-3057 today.



