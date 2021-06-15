Vancouver Fertility Centre Discusses AI's Ability to Predict Egg Quality

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2021 --Running a fertility centre in Vancouver, the personnel at Olive know there are two important factors for eggs when it comes to fertility: 1) quantity and 2) quality. Both inevitably decline with age. To date, there are no tools for measuring very useful egg quality—but it looks like that's about to change. For more, go to https://www.olivefertility.com/blog/can-ai-predict-egg-quality



The ovaries contain the maximum amount of eggs before birth. These numbers decline with age. By 35 years, only about 10% of the eggs remain. Once the number of eggs reaches a minimal lower threshold, menopause ensues. It's impossible to directly measure the definite number of eggs, but tests like antral follicle counts, or checking Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) levels can compare an individual's relative egg quantity to what would be typically expected for their age.



Egg quality is much more elusive. The decline in egg quality is one of the major reasons it becomes harder to become pregnant with age. It's also why the risk of pregnancy losses increase, as well as the chances of pregnancies affected by chromosomal disorders such as Down syndrome. Poor egg quality can be a significant factor even in young patients. Yet, there is no blood test or imaging study that can determine the egg quality in any helpful way.



It is not until one undergoes IVF that there is some insight into egg quality. Even then, simply observing the eggs themselves under the microscope is not very informative. Only after eggs are fertilized and embryo development is observed is it possible to make some inferences about quality.



It's possible to make some predictions using age and the number of frozen eggs to estimate the probability of eventually leading to live birth (check out the clinic's egg freezing estimator here). But accounting for only these two factors, all patients of the same age and same egg number are clumped together. For example, all 35-year-olds with 10 eggs will be given the same odds for success.



If only there was a tool that could make more personalized predictions, not just based on age and number of eggs, but also the characteristics of individual eggs? Maybe there is.



Violet is a ground-breaking image analysis tool from Canadian start-up Future Fertility that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to noninvasively assess egg quality. Violet's algorithm is based on hundreds of thousands of images in the training dataset.



Each egg is analyzed independently and a probability distribution is generated to predict its chances to develop into a blastocyst and result in a live birth. Violet is the only objective tool that provides personalized insights about egg quality. It's still in the testing stages, but if it pans out, it could be a game-changing tool for fertility clinics, granting doctors the ability to assess each egg independently and increase the chances of a successful pregnancy.



