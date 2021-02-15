Vancouver Fertility Centre Discusses Blocked Tubes

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2021 --About 15% of the patients visiting Olive Fertility Clinic in Vancouver have tubal factor infertility, meaning it's probable that blocked or diseased Fallopian tubes are the reason they are infertile. While problematic, solutions such as tubal cannulation can work to increase the chances of conception. For more, go to https://www.olivefertility.com/blog/blocked-tubes



Infertility can be caused for many reasons. When conception is a problem, the first step is to identify the cause. When blockage is suspected, the tubes are assessed with a hysterosalpingogram (HSG). The HSG is also called the "dye test" because dye is passed up through the uterus and out the tubes. An x-ray is then taken and the radiologist can sort out whether the tubes are open or not.



If the tubes are blocked, the blockage can be in one of three places: proximal, mid, or distal. Proximal is near the uterus. Distal is at the end of the tube near the ovaries. Mid is, of course, partway in between. Both tubes can be blocked or just one. Distal tube blockages generally require surgery. Mid tube blockages generally cannot be fixed, and the patient will need IVF. Proximal tube blockages can often be opened by tubal cannulation.



Tubal cannulation is the passage of a wire up through the uterus to the blocked tube. The wire is then pushed through the blockage, hopefully opening the tube. A 2017 meta-analysis of studies on cannulation of proximal tubal blockages proved promising results. It analyzed over 1700 patients from 27 studies on the topic.



It looked at women who have just one tube blocked proximally, or both tubes blocked proximally, and underwent tubal cannulation to open the tube(s). They then follow these women for several months to see if they got pregnant. Interestingly, for cannulation of one tube or both tubes the pregnancy rate is about the same:



- 6 months after the cannulation 22% of couples are pregnant

- 12 months after the cannulation 26% of couples are pregnant

- 24 months after the cannulation 27% of couples are pregnant



There is a 4% risk of an ectopic pregnancy (pregnancy in the tube). Like fertility treatments, tubal cannulation tends to work early if it's going to result in a pregnancy.



Tubal cannulation is not recommended for patients who are older or who have a low egg count. If this is the case, IVF may be a better option. However, for younger patients with good fertility cannulation is a simple procedure that can work to facilitate natural conception.



