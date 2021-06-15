Vancouver Flooring Company Discusses the Best Flooring for Homes with Pets

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2021 --Homeowners with pets who are undertaking renovations have almost certainly wondered at some point which flooring is best for their home. As a Vancouver flooring company, the specialists at BC Floors advise that it depends on several factors, including the pet. Read on to find out the best option for different goals—and pets. For more, go to https://bcfloors.ca/best-flooring-option-homes-pets-vancouver-see-suggestions/



LAMINATE FLOORS FOR MORE COZINESS

Laminate floors are known for easy installation and practical cleaning. They do not accumulate dirt easily make the environment warmer and more comfortable. Additionally, they help to buffer the noise of little paws and claws. If a pet is already housebroken, this can be a robust and cozy option to beautify a room.



VINYL FLOORS FOR COMFORT AND RESISTANCE

If a pet is very young or old and accidents are frequent, vinyl flooring can be a great choice. Like laminates, they offer the advantage of buffering sound—a definite plus in a multi-family space like a condo or townhouse. They are resistant to water—but it's important to follow the manufacturer's to maintain optimal condition.



PORCELAIN TILES FOR MORE HYGIENE AND DURABILITY

For pets that are large and difficult to train, porcelain tiles are a strong, durable flooring style that cleans up beautifully. For dogs that run and play, the coating is resistant—and the surface is less porous, which means minimal risk of staining and easy clean-up. Note: these floors can be a bit chilly, so they're not suitable for every situation.



BAMBOO FLOORING FOR BEAUTY AND RESISTANCE

While hardwood flooring is generally not recommended for pets, it's still possible to get that beautiful warm wood-inspired look. Bamboo flooring is considered one of the hardest and most durable materials. Not only is it an amazing option in terms of durability, but bamboo is also available in a variety of colours and stains, making it a versatile design choice.



Choosing the right floor for pets comes down to the animal(s) as well the design preferences of the homeowner. For best results, reach out to a flooring specialist who can provide insight on different materials and advice on creating a cozy, polished look for the home. Ready to get started? Reach out by email at info@bcfloors.ca – or by phone at 604-239-5500.



About BC Floors

BC Floors is a team with a high level of flooring industry expertise and ethical standards. Services include old floor removal and disposal, flooring installation, hardwood floor refinishing, as well as custom work. Over the years, thousands of homeowners and commercial companies have entrusted BC Floors with their building and restoration projects. With a huge selection and competitive pricing, BC Floors is a one-stop solution for all services and products related to flooring in Vancouver.



