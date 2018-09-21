Vancouver Furnace and Heating Company Reminds Homeowners to Schedule Fall Tune-Up

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --The mercury has started to drop and pumpkin spice is returning to the café scene. Fall has arrived in Vancouver, and for the technicians at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services that means getting furnaces and other heating systems primed for the season.



For more, go to: https://www.acecare.ca/furnace



Why should people be concerned with checking their heating systems?



1) Functionality – there's nothing quite as inconvenient as trying to switch on the heater during a cold evening only to discover it doesn't work. Preventative maintenance is the best way to make sure the system works—and that it will continue to work all winter long.



2) Safety – like all machinery, certain heating systems can present risks, like carbon monoxide poisoning. An annual safety check can keep family members safe from potential hazards like harmful gasses and faulty wiring.



3) Cost Cutting – while it might not seem that paying a technician is a way to save money, heating technicians can advise on strategies to optimize a system, so that it works better and consumes less energy.



As a heating and furnace company in Vancouver, preventative maintenance is the number one way to circumvent major repairs and costly breakdowns. It's especially imperative to schedule furnace service and maintenance if the system is making strange noises or if unusual odours can be detected from the vents.



