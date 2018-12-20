Vancouver Furnace Company Discusses Carbon Monoxide Issues and How to Prevent Them

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2018 --The recent news of 13 people hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning has many homeowners reconsidering their safety. As a Vancouver furnace company, the specialists at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services have some recommendations that can help prevent a potentially dangerous situation in the home. For more, go to: https://www.acecare.ca/carbon-monoxide-issues-and-how-to-prevent



As reported in the Province and on CBC, 13 people were hospitalized in one day from carbon monoxide poisoning. Upon investigation, Fortis BC traced the leak to a faulty gas boiler in the office building.



Gas leaks occur when the gas unit—furnace, boiler, fireplace, etc.—produces an incomplete combustion of air and gas. Gas heating units are designed to shut down when the CO level exceeds 10 parts per million.



As a colorless, odorless gas, carbon monoxide cannot be detected by normal human senses. When CO enters the lungs, it combines with hemoglobin to produce carboxyhemoglobin (HbCO) which prevents the blood from carrying oxygen. Symptoms of CO poisoning include headaches, dizziness, weakness, chest pain, vomiting, confusion, unconsciousness and in severe cases, death.



While such incidents are rare, the purchase of a CO sensor is a prudent idea, if only for one's peace of mind. CO detectors can be found at home supply companies, London Drugs, and HVAC companies such as Pro Ace Heating, for about $40.



CO detectors can be placed anywhere in the home or office, but inside the house, placement around sleeping areas is strongly recommended. Most detectors are battery operated and come equipped with a battery test button. The gas sensor in the unit can only be tested with an external source of test gas. Contact Pro Ace Heating for more information about testing your unit.



To get started, visit Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services and contact the dispatch closest to you.



About Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd

Serving Vancouver for over 22 years with 80,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to https://www.acecare.ca or call 604-293-3770.



Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd.

Ali

604-293-3770

Company website: https://www.acecare.ca